Mary Ward, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Ward, CRNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Mary Ward works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
About Mary Ward, CRNP
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1659306470
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
