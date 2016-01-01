See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Geriatric Medicine
Mary Ward, CRNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Mary Ward works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Mary Ward, CRNP

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1659306470
  • Mercy General Hospital

