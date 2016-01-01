See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD

Optometry
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD is an Optometrist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Optometry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.

Dr. Vanhoy works at Indiana Vision Improvement Center in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Vision Improvement Center
    1250 E County Line Rd Ste 4, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 882-1527

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Biofeedback
Eye Disease
Astigmatism
Biofeedback
Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Laterality Defects Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Apraxia - Cogan Type Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Disturbance Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vanhoy?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vanhoy to family and friends

    Dr. Vanhoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vanhoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD.

    About Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972683514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanhoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanhoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanhoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanhoy works at Indiana Vision Improvement Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Vanhoy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanhoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanhoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanhoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanhoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.