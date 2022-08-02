Dr. Valenti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Valenti, PHD
Dr. Mary Valenti, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bakersfield, CA.
- 1 2012 E St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 304-4427
How are there not more reviews about her! What an incredible soul she is. Been to numerous therapists but she is by far the BEST. She gives practical advice. She listens. She gives homework for you to work on to help you learn about yourself. Shes non judge mental. She’s an absolute blessing. I wish everyone could talk to her.
About Dr. Mary Valenti, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215316229
