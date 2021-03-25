Mary Gomes Tindle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Gomes Tindle, PA-C
Overview
Mary Gomes Tindle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 909 Hyde St Ste Jerome, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 673-4600
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Gomes Tindle?
Mary is the best Obgyn practitioner that I've met so far (I've met 4 in my time alive). She has a wonderful bedside manner and spends her time to get to know you and your issues. Couldn't recommend her enough. :)
About Mary Gomes Tindle, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578788071
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Gomes Tindle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Mary Gomes Tindle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Gomes Tindle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Gomes Tindle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Gomes Tindle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.