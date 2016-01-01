Mary Tellier accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Tellier
Overview
Mary Tellier is a Physician Assistant in Minneapolis, MN.
Mary Tellier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Minneapolis Heart Institute800 E 28th St Ste H2100, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-3900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Tellier?
About Mary Tellier
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1649759689
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Tellier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Tellier works at
Mary Tellier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Tellier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Tellier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Tellier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.