Overview

Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University|Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University|MERCER UNIVERSITY|MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.



Mary Elizabeth Tekesky works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.