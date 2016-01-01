Dr. Taylor-Ennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Taylor-Ennis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Taylor-Ennis, PHD is a Psychologist in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 301-A, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (443) 444-5798
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor-Ennis?
About Dr. Mary Taylor-Ennis, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073674586
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor-Ennis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor-Ennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor-Ennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor-Ennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor-Ennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor-Ennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.