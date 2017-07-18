Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanguay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD
Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD is an Optometrist in Carrollton, TX.
Dr. Tanguay works at
Mary Alice A. Tanguay Od PC
1850 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007
(972) 492-6588
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr. Tanguay for about ten years. I sincerely believe she is the best in the business. She took a lot of time to get my contacts right. She ended up working with a lab to get a custom set of RGPs that are the next best thing to being born with great eyesight. I moved away from the area seven years ago and tried other Optometrists. There was no one as good or caring as Dr. Tanguay. I probably could find someone that would give me a worse solution for less money but I use my eyes
- Optometry
- English
NPI: 1467413435
Average wait time: Over 45 minutes
Insurance accepted: Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Telehealth services available.
Patient rating: 5.0 stars (9 reviews)
