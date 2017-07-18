See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD

Optometry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD is an Optometrist in Carrollton, TX. 

Dr. Tanguay works at Mary Alice A. Tanguay Od PC in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Coly Marsh, OD
Dr. Coly Marsh, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Barry Curtis, OD
Dr. Barry Curtis, OD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. James Wiedenfeld, OD
Dr. James Wiedenfeld, OD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Alice A. Tanguay Od PC
    1850 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 492-6588
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tanguay?

    Jul 18, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. Tanguay for about ten years. I sincerely believe she is the best in the business. She took a lot of time to get my contacts right. She ended up working with a lab to get a custom set of RGPs that are the next best thing to being born with great eyesight. I moved away from the area seven years ago and tried other Optometrists. There was no one as good or caring as Dr. Tanguay. I probably could find someone that would give me a worse solution for less money but I use my eyes
    Steven S in Tyler, TX — Jul 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tanguay to family and friends

    Dr. Tanguay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tanguay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD.

    About Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467413435
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanguay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanguay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanguay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanguay works at Mary Alice A. Tanguay Od PC in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tanguay’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanguay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanguay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanguay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanguay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Tanguay, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.