Mary Switala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Switala, APN
Overview
Mary Switala, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wayne, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 401 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 432-7736
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Switala?
Great experience, very caring and professional.
About Mary Switala, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235788092
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Switala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Switala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Switala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Switala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Switala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.