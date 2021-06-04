Mary Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Sweeney
Mary Sweeney is a Nurse Practitioner in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
She is an amazing NP, listened to all my concerns and addressed them immediately. She made me feel at ease and allowed me to express my concerns without feeling like a bother. I have never felt more comfortable with a provider and she was so easy to talk to. I felt like a person, instead of a account number.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174989537
Mary Sweeney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Mary Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Sweeney.
