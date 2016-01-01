See All Family Doctors in Mooresville, NC
Mary Spitler, PA-C

Family Medicine
Mary Spitler, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. 

Mary Spitler works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Mooresville in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Mooresville
    130 Plantation Ridge Dr Ste 100, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2686
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Mary Spitler, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1053341651
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Mary Spitler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Spitler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Spitler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Spitler works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Mooresville in Mooresville, NC. View the full address on Mary Spitler’s profile.

    Mary Spitler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Spitler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Spitler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Spitler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

