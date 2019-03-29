Mary Lou Singleton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC
Overview
Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
- 1 4916 4th St Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 573-5134
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
MaryLou is a great holistic nurse practitioner. She blends the best of western medicine and holistic healing to help you. She is very understanding and compassionate and keeps it real.
About Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497929723
