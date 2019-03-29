See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    4916 4th St Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 573-5134
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Lou Singleton?

    Mar 29, 2019
    MaryLou is a great holistic nurse practitioner. She blends the best of western medicine and holistic healing to help you. She is very understanding and compassionate and keeps it real.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Lou Singleton to family and friends

    Mary Lou Singleton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Lou Singleton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC.

    About Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497929723
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Lou Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Mary Lou Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Lou Singleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Lou Singleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Lou Singleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Lou Singleton, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.