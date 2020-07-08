See All Nurse Practitioners in Independence, MO
Mary Shoemaker, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Mary Shoemaker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Independence, MO. They graduated from RESEARCH COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center.

Mary Shoemaker works at Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Independence in Independence, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Independence
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 225, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 523-7088
    Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Lee's Summit
    1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2320, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 607-2950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Centerpoint Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 08, 2020
    I was in deep trouble when I came through the ER on June 8th. I. I don’t remember everything but I remember this voice telling others what she had and they needed to move fast. I was in Cardiogenic .Shock. Dr Samuel did an amazing job pulling me through and I know God was holding my right hand to help him. I met the voice and Dr.Samuel, the next day. Mary Kay is an awesome, amazing, terrific and not only knowledgeable but caring Nurse Prationar. CenterPoint is blessed to have these two people on their Staff.
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952730590
    Medical Education
    • RESEARCH COLLEGE OF NURSING
