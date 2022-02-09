Mary Shelkey accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Shelkey, ARNP
Overview
Mary Shelkey, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA.
Mary Shelkey works at
Locations
-
1
Red Sea Primary Care11820 Northup Way Ste E226, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (206) 552-6992
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Shelkey?
Mary has been providing the most outstanding care for my mother in the difficult times coming from living at home during a pandemic to living at a memory care facility. Her background and understanding our indispensable.
About Mary Shelkey, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447314802
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Shelkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Shelkey works at
Mary Shelkey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Shelkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Shelkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Shelkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.