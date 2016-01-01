Dr. Locke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Locke, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Locke, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Locke works at
Locations
Mary Locke Ph.d. LLC7337 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 175, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-7131
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Locke, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144213711
Dr. Locke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Locke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.