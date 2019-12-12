Mary Kay Seguin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Kay Seguin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Kay Seguin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA.
Mary Kay Seguin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6606
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Kay Seguin?
Excellent experience. Took time to answer questions without feeling rushed.
About Mary Kay Seguin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417918103
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Kay Seguin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Kay Seguin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Kay Seguin works at
6 patients have reviewed Mary Kay Seguin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Kay Seguin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Kay Seguin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Kay Seguin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.