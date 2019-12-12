See All Nurse Practitioners in Worcester, MA
Mary Kay Seguin, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Overview

Mary Kay Seguin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. 

Mary Kay Seguin works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hahnemann Campus
    281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 (508) 334-6606
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Dec 12, 2019
    Excellent experience. Took time to answer questions without feeling rushed.
    — Dec 12, 2019
    About Mary Kay Seguin, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417918103
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Kay Seguin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Kay Seguin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Kay Seguin works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Mary Kay Seguin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Mary Kay Seguin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Kay Seguin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Kay Seguin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Kay Seguin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

