Mary Sallee, APRN
Overview
Mary Sallee, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Mary Sallee works at
Locations
Family Health Center834 E BROADWAY, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 583-1981
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Mary Sallee, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043779895
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Sallee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Sallee works at
