Overview

Mary Repp, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Mary Repp works at Chrysalis To Wings in Mission Viejo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chrysalis To Wings
    27285 Las Ramblas Ste 232, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 882-1927
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 04, 2019
    Mary counsels my daughter. She is the only counselor that my daughter has ever been able to relate too. One counselor said that she had never seen a young girl that could sit silent for 50 minutes. Mary has worked to build trust with my daughter, who will actually talk to her. This has been a wonderful benefit for my daughter and our entire family!
    Mission Viejo — Mar 04, 2019
    About Mary Repp, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1922111624
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Repp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Repp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mary Repp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Repp works at Chrysalis To Wings in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Mary Repp’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Mary Repp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Repp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Repp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Repp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

