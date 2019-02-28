See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Worth, TX
Mary Rather, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Mary Rather, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mary Rather, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Mary Rather works at Texas Health Family Care in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ofear Moore-Norris, NP
Ofear Moore-Norris, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
0 (0)
View Profile
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Family Care
    5701 Bryant Irvin Rd Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 263-2500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Rather?

    Feb 28, 2019
    Met Mary and she made the appt felt very comfortable for my daughter. Mary was very thorough and made sure to explain to my daughter in a way she understood. Glad I was able to make a change of provider seamlessly.
    GloriaJ in Saginaw, TX — Feb 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Rather, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Rather, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Rather to family and friends

    Mary Rather's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Rather

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Rather, FNP-C.

    About Mary Rather, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982842217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Rather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Rather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Rather works at Texas Health Family Care in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Mary Rather’s profile.

    Mary Rather has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Rather.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Rather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Rather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Rather, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.