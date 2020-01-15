Mary Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Price, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Price, ARNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL.
Mary Price works at
Locations
Orthopaedics8333 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 494-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida West Primary Care - 12th Ave4910 N 12th Ave Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 494-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Ceci Price for about 4 years now, she figured out my diagnosis and has been wonderful. She also sees my girlfriend and figured out her diagnosis as well, so we both continue to follow her. She's very personable and easy to talk to, she doesn't ever seem rushed when she's with you. She's amazing.
About Mary Price, ARNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083030142
Mary Price accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Price works at
8 patients have reviewed Mary Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Price.
