Mary Parham, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Mary Parham, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Oasis Health Online, LLC9800 4th St N Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 266-8895Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407980568
Mary Parham accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Parham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
