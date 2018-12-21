Mary Mott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Mott, MPAS
Overview
Mary Mott, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL.
Locations
- 1 3920 Bee Ridge Rd Bldg E Ste F, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 926-2270
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive she was upfront and honest. I had been sick for 6 weeks with a cold. Went thru all the meds that I was on. Coughing, Sneezing, thought I had the flu but had the flu shot. She took my vitals and went over options. Feeling much better now. This is a small office where you can get more one on one attention with the doctor and staff. No rushing you out of the office. Good experience and would recommend her
About Mary Mott, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114033370
Frequently Asked Questions
