Mary Misiak, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Misiak, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Mary Misiak works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine - St. Joseph's
    2927 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-3153
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Mary Misiak, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285974238
Frequently Asked Questions

Mary Misiak, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Misiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mary Misiak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Mary Misiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mary Misiak works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Mary Misiak’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Mary Misiak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Misiak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Misiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Misiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

