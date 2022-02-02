See All Nurse Practitioners in Salem, OR
Mary Miller, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Miller, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR. 

Mary Miller works at Physicians Building Group LLP in Salem, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Building Group
    1234 Commercial St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 362-9334
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 02, 2022
    I have been a patient of Mary Miller for over a year. It has been a really good experience. She always takes the time to listen to me and has really helped through my health issues. She is very professional, but makes me feel welcome when I see her. I recommend her highly.
    Paul Turner — Feb 02, 2022
    About Mary Miller, ANP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154390276
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Miller works at Physicians Building Group LLP in Salem, OR. View the full address on Mary Miller’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Mary Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

