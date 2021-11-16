Dr. Mary Mihelich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Mihelich, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Mihelich, PHD is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
Worthy Consults5215 E 71st St Ste 1300, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 527-0323
The Maxey Building8810 S Yale Ave # T, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 527-0323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has truly helped me to find the root cause of many traumas and to heal from them She is a lovely, honest and skilled clinician. I felt safe in sharing things I had never been able to share before her. Her office was very accommodating and my children enjoyed visiting with her as well. Its nice to have someone so dedicated on my careteam. A true breath of fresh air.
About Dr. Mary Mihelich, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1942286646
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Oklahoma Psychology Internship Program
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mihelich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihelich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihelich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihelich.
