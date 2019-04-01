See All Chiropractors in Malden, MA
Dr. Mary Medwar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mary Medwar, MD

Chiropractic
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Medwar, MD is a Chiropractor in Malden, MA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.

Dr. Medwar works at M S Ahmed MD in Malden, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    M S Ahmed MD
    599 Main St, Malden, MA 02148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 425-3304
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Medwar?

    Apr 01, 2019
    Dr Medwar is a wonderful doctor she always makes my pain feel better and is a caring sweet person thank you ?? Her staff is always kind and so professional and caring. Thank you
    — Apr 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Medwar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Medwar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Medwar to family and friends

    Dr. Medwar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Medwar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Medwar, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Medwar, MD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598948846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Medwar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Medwar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Medwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Medwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medwar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Medwar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.