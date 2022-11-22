See All Neurologists in Shreveport, LA
Mary McFerren, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Mary McFerren, PA-C

Neurology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary McFerren, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Mary McFerren works at WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Diseases
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Diseases

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Mary McFerren, PA-C

  • Neurology
Specialties
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1114924404
NPI Number
