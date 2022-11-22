Mary McFerren, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary McFerren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary McFerren, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary McFerren, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Mary McFerren works at
Locations
WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Timely but thorough.
About Mary McFerren, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- 1114924404
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary McFerren has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mary McFerren using Healthline FindCare.
Mary McFerren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary McFerren works at
41 patients have reviewed Mary McFerren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary McFerren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary McFerren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary McFerren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.