Mary McCarthy, ARNP
Overview
Mary McCarthy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University - Master of Science in Nursing.
Locations
Florida Counseling Centers100 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 259-1662
Palm Family Health, LLC1600 Sarno Rd Ste 21, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 610-1017Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Mary McCarthy, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1295213346
Education & Certifications
- Florida Atlantic University - Master of Science in Nursing
- University of Central Florida - College of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary McCarthy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.