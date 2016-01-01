See All Nurse Practitioners in Melbourne, FL
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Mary McCarthy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University - Master of Science in Nursing.

Mary McCarthy works at Florida Counseling Centers in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Counseling Centers
    100 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 259-1662
    Palm Family Health, LLC
    1600 Sarno Rd Ste 21, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 610-1017
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cryotherapy for Warts
Depression
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharmacogenetic Testing Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Mary McCarthy, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295213346
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Atlantic University - Master of Science in Nursing
    • University of Central Florida - College of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary McCarthy, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary McCarthy works at Florida Counseling Centers in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Mary McCarthy’s profile.

    Mary McCarthy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

