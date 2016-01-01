Mary McAdams is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary McAdams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary McAdams
Overview
Mary McAdams is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Mary McAdams works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1417 PENDLETON RD, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 738-9824
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary McAdams?
About Mary McAdams
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457862286
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary McAdams accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary McAdams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary McAdams works at
Mary McAdams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary McAdams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary McAdams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary McAdams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.