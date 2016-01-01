See All Nurse Practitioners in Augusta, GA
Mary McAdams is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA. 

Mary McAdams works at Family Medicine Associates in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1417 PENDLETON RD, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 738-9824

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
• Humana
• MultiPlan

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Mary McAdams

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457862286
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary McAdams is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary McAdams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary McAdams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary McAdams works at Family Medicine Associates in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Mary McAdams’s profile.

    Mary McAdams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary McAdams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary McAdams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary McAdams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

