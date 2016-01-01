Mary Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Martin, MA
Overview
Mary Martin, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Medford, OR.
Mary Martin works at
Locations
Becky Gathercoal Counseling Inc.3550 National Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 941-9246
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Mary Martin, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1972711042
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Martin works at
5 patients have reviewed Mary Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Martin.
