Dr. Mary Marino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Marino, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Marino, PHD is a Counselor in Holbrook, NY. They specialize in Counseling, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University Department Of Psychology.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
-
1
Mary T. Marino, PHD233 Union Ave, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (631) 942-4486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Sliding Scale
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marino?
Dr. Marino counseled my husband and I during the most difficult time of our marriage and lives. She was empathetic to both of us and that was huge especially for my husband. He felt comfortable speaking with her as our counselor despite the uncomfortable, heartbreaking situation we were in. In a time of chaos in my marriage, she was the voice of reason for both of us. I am grateful for her counsel. I highly recommend Dr. Marino as a counselor.
About Dr. Mary Marino, PHD
- Counseling
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336391663
Education & Certifications
- Southeast Nassau Guidance Center Seaford, New York
- Hofstra University Department Of Psychology
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.