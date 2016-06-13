Dr. Mary Macys, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Macys, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Macys, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8139 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 423-9509
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderfully caring provider. I felt I had a friend and not just a counselor.
About Dr. Mary Macys, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588648216
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macys has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macys accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Macys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macys.
