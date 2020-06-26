See All Psychologists in Roslyn, NY
Mary Macedonio, PSY

Psychology
Mary Macedonio, PSY is a Psychologist in Roslyn, NY. 

Mary Macedonio works at VR-1 Psychological Solutions in Roslyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roslyn Office
    1025 Northern Blvd Ste 300E, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 380-2202

ADHD Testing
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 26, 2020
    Mary is a wonderful, unique professional. She helped me and my family. She gave me life skills that have helped me to manage my anxiety. She is proactive and direct in a compassionate way. She is very intuitive and focuses on Where you need help and gives you the tools to achieve it. Mary is a life saver
    Kim m. — Jun 26, 2020
    About Mary Macedonio, PSY

    • Psychology
    • English, Italian
    • 1447586862
