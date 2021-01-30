See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Mary Lawrence, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Mary Lawrence, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Mary Lawrence works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington
    1520 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4947
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mary Lawrence, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1932128543
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Lawrence, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Lawrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Lawrence works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Mary Lawrence’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Mary Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Lawrence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

