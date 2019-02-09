Dr. Mary Kral, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Kral, PHD
Dr. Mary Kral, PHD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Dr. Kral is an amazing asset to have on your childs care team. She is soft-spoken, kind, and compassionate. She weighs options and makes well-informed, well thought out decisions and recommendations. She will always guide you and your child in the right direction. I am thankful to have had her on my daughters care team....literally life-changing. Her warm personality makes her feel more like family and less like a clinician. Truly an important person in our lives.
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Kral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kral using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.