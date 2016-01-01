Mary Kiger, SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Kiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Kiger, SLP
Overview
Mary Kiger, SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Winston Salem, NC.
Mary Kiger works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Hawthorne1903 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8157
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Kiger?
About Mary Kiger, SLP
- Speech-Language Pathology
- English
- Female
- 1891758835
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Kiger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Kiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Kiger works at
Mary Kiger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Kiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Kiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Kiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.