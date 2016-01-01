See All Speech Pathologists / Therapists in Winston Salem, NC
Mary Kiger, SLP Icon-share Share Profile

Mary Kiger, SLP

Speech-Language Pathology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mary Kiger, SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Mary Kiger works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Hawthorne in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Hawthorne
    1903 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8157
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Kiger?

    Photo: Mary Kiger, SLP
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Kiger, SLP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Kiger to family and friends

    Mary Kiger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Kiger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Kiger, SLP.

    About Mary Kiger, SLP

    Specialties
    • Speech-Language Pathology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1891758835
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Kiger, SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Kiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Kiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Kiger works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Hawthorne in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Mary Kiger’s profile.

    Mary Kiger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Kiger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Kiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Kiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.