Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C
Overview
Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Locations
Healthcare Partners595 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 566-5500
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Physician's Assistant was so much more helpful to me when no other doctor wanted to figure out what was wrong with me. I was experiencing a great deal of pain in my body and she discovered that I had a blood clot through an ultrasound, then prescribed me the necessary medication to treat that specific problem. All the other MD doctors I saw before her just kept dismissing me with painkillers because they couldn't see a problem in an x-ray. This lady should be a doctor.
About Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1649365289
2 patients have reviewed Mary Anne Kidwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Anne Kidwell.
