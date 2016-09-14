See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Mary Anne Kidwell works at Intermountain Healthcare in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
10 (76)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners
    595 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 566-5500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Anne Kidwell?

    Sep 14, 2016
    This Physician's Assistant was so much more helpful to me when no other doctor wanted to figure out what was wrong with me. I was experiencing a great deal of pain in my body and she discovered that I had a blood clot through an ultrasound, then prescribed me the necessary medication to treat that specific problem. All the other MD doctors I saw before her just kept dismissing me with painkillers because they couldn't see a problem in an x-ray. This lady should be a doctor.
    Joanna in Las Vegas, NV — Sep 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Anne Kidwell to family and friends

    Mary Anne Kidwell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Anne Kidwell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C.

    About Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649365289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Anne Kidwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Anne Kidwell works at Intermountain Healthcare in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Mary Anne Kidwell’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Mary Anne Kidwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Anne Kidwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Anne Kidwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Anne Kidwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Anne Kidwell, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.