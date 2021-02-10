Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Kennedy, OD
Dr. Mary Kennedy, OD is an Optometrist in Snellville, GA.
Rediclinic1550 Scenic Hwy N, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-9456
- Aetna
I have been going to Dr. Kennedy since the mid 1990s. Even when i lived out of state I still made the trip to see her. Shes the best! And deserves every accolade that can be given to her.
About Dr. Mary Kennedy, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1881754000
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
