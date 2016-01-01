Dr. Mary Kennedy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Kennedy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Kennedy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bayside, NY.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
Mary Kennedy21704 Northern Blvd Ste 16, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 631-8939
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Kennedy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861479636
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
