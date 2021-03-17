Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Kelley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Kelley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Kelley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Psychology Clinic7936 Wrenwood Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 925-2036
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?
Doctor Kelley helped my family through a really stressful time in our lives. She helped us to navigate major life-altering decisions in a way that felt natural, empathetic, and rational. She also helped us to improve our family dynamic in more simple ways t(something I wasn’t expecting) that made this stressful time go more smoothly in the day-to-day—for instance guiding us to incorporate homework expectations/contracts/positive reinforcement with our son. I really felt like she cared.
About Dr. Mary Kelley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003943937
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.