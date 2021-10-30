Dr. Mary Jo Fernandez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Jo Fernandez, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Jo Fernandez, PHD is a Psychologist in Gainesville, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 101 SE 2nd Pl Ste 201M, Gainesville, FL 32601 Directions (781) 710-6539
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I was fortunate enough to see Dr. Fernandez a few years ago and to this day she is still the standard I hold mental health workers at. Wonderful and very caring therapist.
About Dr. Mary Jo Fernandez, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1932139425
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
