Mary Jazayeri, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Jazayeri, NP is a Midwife in Green Bay, WI. They completed their residency with none
Mary Jazayeri works at
Locations
Bellin Health Generations - Development Drive2641 Development Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 338-6868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pm
Webster Avenue Location704 S Webster Ave Ste 110, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 338-6868
Marinette3200 Shore Dr Ste 3, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 504-0609
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mary is the only provider I have ever been excited to see. She always listens and genuinely cares about your well being. I had some bad experiences with previous providers and I was very hesitant to ever go in for another appointment with any health care professional. She relieves any anxieties I have. She helped me through my first pregnancy and I can’t imagine what it would have been without her. I am seeing her now with my second pregnancy.
About Mary Jazayeri, NP
- Midwifery
- English
- 1518943836
Education & Certifications
- none
- none
- D'Youville College
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Jazayeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Jazayeri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Jazayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Mary Jazayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Jazayeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Jazayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Jazayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.