Mary Jazayeri, NP

Midwifery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Jazayeri, NP is a Midwife in Green Bay, WI. They completed their residency with none

Mary Jazayeri works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellin Health Generations - Development Drive
    2641 Development Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 338-6868
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Webster Avenue Location
    704 S Webster Ave Ste 110, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 338-6868
  3. 3
    Marinette
    3200 Shore Dr Ste 3, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 504-0609

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth
Birth
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth

Treatment frequency



Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Mary is the only provider I have ever been excited to see. She always listens and genuinely cares about your well being. I had some bad experiences with previous providers and I was very hesitant to ever go in for another appointment with any health care professional. She relieves any anxieties I have. She helped me through my first pregnancy and I can’t imagine what it would have been without her. I am seeing her now with my second pregnancy.
    — Jul 29, 2020
    About Mary Jazayeri, NP

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518943836
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • none
    Internship
    • none
    Undergraduate School
    • D'Youville College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Jazayeri, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Jazayeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Jazayeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Jazayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Mary Jazayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Jazayeri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Jazayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Jazayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

