Mary Hill, APRN
Overview
Mary Hill, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Mary Hill works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine2215 Portland Ave, Louisville, KY 40212 Directions (502) 774-8631
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I noticed the reviews for Nurse Hill and they do not describe her at all! She is so kind and listened to everything I had to say and was so pleasant and kept me informed about each step we would be taking to treat my issues
About Mary Hill, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659393981
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Hill accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Mary Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.