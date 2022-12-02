Mary High, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary High, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary High, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Mary High works at
Locations
1
Heritage Medical Associates P.A.2601 Annand Dr Ste 4, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 998-3334
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mary diagnosed my problems quickly, and gave me the medication I needed to keep me working. I was able to attend an important luncheon meeting today, with her help. I am a Piano teacher, and I also help with animal rescue with Forgotten Cats. I love the way Lily remembers me and greets me at the door. As a busy teacher, I truly appreciate all the interest Mary has taken in me to keep me working with my students and colleagues.
About Mary High, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457350019
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary High has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary High accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Mary High. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary High.
