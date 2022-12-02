See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, DE
Mary High, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary High, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. 

Mary High works at Heritage Medical Associates in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Medical Associates P.A.
    2601 Annand Dr Ste 4, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 998-3334
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Mary diagnosed my problems quickly, and gave me the medication I needed to keep me working. I was able to attend an important luncheon meeting today, with her help. I am a Piano teacher, and I also help with animal rescue with Forgotten Cats. I love the way Lily remembers me and greets me at the door. As a busy teacher, I truly appreciate all the interest Mary has taken in me to keep me working with my students and colleagues.
    Lydia Jacobson — Dec 02, 2022
    Mary High, RN
    About Mary High, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457350019
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary High, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary High has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary High works at Heritage Medical Associates in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Mary High’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Mary High. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary High.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary High, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary High appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

