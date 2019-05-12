Dr. Mary Hettler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hettler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Hettler, OD
Overview
Dr. Mary Hettler, OD is an Optometrist in Wellesley Hills, MA.
Dr. Hettler works at
Locations
New England Eye Ctr1 Washington St Ste 212, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-6770Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Eye Mds of Greater Boston PC1371 Beacon St Ste 100, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 734-1396
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing a string of doctors who were not helpful with a condition I was dealing with, Dr. Hetler was extremely helpful. She listened, explained the approach and each step along the way and told me that she would see make sure I got the help I needed. One of the best experiences in all ways that I've had with any healthcare professional.
About Dr. Mary Hettler, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1134183981
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hettler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hettler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hettler works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hettler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hettler.
