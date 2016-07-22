See All Family Doctors in Houston, TX
Overview

Mary Heater, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Mary Heater works at Memorial Hermann Behavorial Health Services in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group
    3033 Gessner Rd Ste 1106, Houston, TX 77080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 329-7538
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann Behavorial Health Services
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 510, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 456-8130

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)


About Mary Heater, APRN

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • 1073748745


Frequently Asked Questions

Mary Heater, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Heater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mary Heater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Mary Heater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mary Heater works at Memorial Hermann Behavorial Health Services in Houston, TX. View the full address on Mary Heater’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Mary Heater. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Heater.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Heater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Heater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

