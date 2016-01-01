Mary Harlan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Harlan, FNP
Mary Harlan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Mary Harlan works at
Kelley Chiropractic and Wellness Center, Knoxville, TN6911 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 992-3031
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407874860
Mary Harlan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Harlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Mary Harlan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Harlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Harlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Harlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.