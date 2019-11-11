Dr. Mary Gilbert, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Gilbert, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Gilbert, PHD is a Psychologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ogland-hand Consulting LLC5060 Cascade Rd SE Ste D, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 454-2911
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilbert?
Dr. Gilbert is a professional. Her years of experience and ongoing education are evident in sessions. I have seen her myself and made several referrals over the years, all with positive outcomes. She has a busy practice, but it's worth the wait to get into see her.
About Dr. Mary Gilbert, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1760426779
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.