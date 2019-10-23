Mary Garwood accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Garwood, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Garwood, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseburg, OR.
Mary Garwood works at
Locations
Douglas Medical Clinic PC1813 W Harvard Ave Ste 201, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 440-6390
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Mary (Christine) Garwood was more thorough than any doctor I've ever had when it comes to my physical state of being. Her friendly manner makes a person comfortable and makes it easy to talk to her. It is also obvious, in her caring manner, that she is concerned for you, and listens to what you have to say. I'm sad that she is no longer with Umpqua Health, and wish I knew where to find her.
About Mary Garwood, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437668282
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Garwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Garwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Garwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Garwood, there are benefits to both methods.