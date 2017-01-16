See All Nurse Practitioners in Bardstown, KY
Mary Polly Fenwick, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Polly Fenwick, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY. 

Mary Polly Fenwick works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    110 S Salem Dr, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Mary Polly Fenwick, ARNP
About Mary Polly Fenwick, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1699818443
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

